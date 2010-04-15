ARRI introduces ALEXA digital camera

ARRI unveiled ALEXA, the first in a new generation of digital cameras for feature, TV, commercial, documentary and music video production, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Compact, ergonomic and lightweight, yet robust and reliable, ALEXA relies on a new Super 35 format sensor that delivers images with a base sensitivity of EI 800, low noise and a dynamic range of 13.5 stops. ARRI Imaging Technology (AIT) captures organic, film-like images with natural color rendition and pleasing skin tones.

The dual-gain architecture design of ALEXA’s CMOS sensor ensures the same wide exposure latitude across a range of sensitivity from EI 200 to EI 1600. Good detail in high light and shadow areas as well as a low noise level help the post-production colorist to reduce time, effort and cost in grading.