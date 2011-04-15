Anton/Bauer QRC-MBPA brings extended operation to Apple MacBook

Anton/Bauer introduced the QRC-MBPA Gold Mount power system for the Apple MacBook at the 2011 NAB Show.

The power source allows MacBook users who are on-location or working on remote productions to connect to longer-lasting battery options.

When additional power is required and an AC wall adapter or adequate power source is not available, production and broadcast professionals using a MacBook, MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air can employ their compatible Anton/Bauer power sources already on-hand with the QRC-MBPA Gold Mount power system.

The power source connects to the computer via Apple's MagSafe Airline Adapter. Not only does the QRC-MBPA allow for more battery options for MacBook, but it also eliminates the need for users to purchase or carry additional extended-life batteries.