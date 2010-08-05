Anton/Bauer batteries power documentary of paraplegic Kilimanjaro climbers

Anton/Bauer, a Vitec Group company, was the behind-the-scenes power source for “Through the Roof,” a documentary following the journey of Erica Davis, the first female paraplegic athlete to summit Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Captured Life Productions, which produced the film, relied on Anton/Bauer’s ElipZ10K batteries to keep the cameras rolling as Davis and her team made the trek up and down the mountain. The ElipZ batteries not only maintained power throughout the nine-day climb, but also had power to spare after it was over.

“Through the Roof” depicts Davis, along with Tara Butcher, an amputee below the left knee, as they and their support team scaled the 19,334ft mountain. It took them seven days to reach the summit with temperatures decreasing from around 90 degrees Fahrenheit at the foot of the mountain to below zero at the top.

Captured Life Productions co-owners Matt Peters and Chris Theibert were there every step of the way shooting most of the footage with a Panasonic AG-HPX170 P2 HD handheld camcorder powered by the Anton/Bauer ElipZ 10K batteries.

Using only three Anton/Bauer ElipZ10K batteries, Peters and Theibert captured 12 hours of primary footage for the documentary. As a precaution, they brought six batteries on the shoot, expecting to use them all. They were surprised to have three charged batteries left over after completing the shoot.