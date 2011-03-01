3-D
FORMAT CONVERTER
Doremi Labs Dimension3D
Converts any 3-D format to another, including changing of the frame rates; allows for any 3-D input stream format to be used with all types of display components currently available; converts stereoscopic camera rig output to recorders and displays; encodes left- and right-eye streams into a single HD-SDI stream and back for recording 3-D content on standard HD tape and server technologies; USB connection provides for remote operation.
818-562-1101;www.doremilabs.com
Booth: C9515
STEREOSCOPIC 3-D MEDIA PLAYER
Miranda Technologies Densité HMP-1801
Single-card, solid-state stereoscopic 3-D media player uses Compact Flash for robust media storage, with instant playout of 1080i and 720p HD or SD; includes media workflow tools for clip ingest, content management and playback with playlist support; content is loaded via 10/100Mb Ethernet media transport port, and a copy of the output is available as a confidence monitoring stream over IP; automated control is available via GPIs or by RS-422 using the VDCP protocol.
514-333-1772;www.miranda.com
Booth: N2515
DISPLAYS FOR 3-D PRODUCTION WORK
Tektronix
3D Difference Map Display can be used to detect disparity between the Left Eye and the Right Eye images during camera setup (alignment) of 3-D production or 3-D post production; Anaglyph Display allows users to identify parallax (3-D depth) of various objects within the 3-D video image; Checkerboard Display helps the user identify any differences in luminance levels, focus and various color characteristics between the Left Eye and the Right Eye images; for monitoring of depth of various objects within a 3-D image, a Disparity Grid can be overlaid over various 3-D picture displays.
800-833-9200;www.tek.com
Booth: N1929
