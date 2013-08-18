Primestream announces FORK Xchange Suite v2.5

Primestream has announced FORK Xchange Suite v2.5, the latest version of its companion application for the FORK media asset management and automation platform.

FORK Xchange Suite gives broadcasters instant cloud access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows, Mac or tablet device. The latest version contains the new Xchange Shot List Editor add-on module for creating rough-cuts, as well as the optional Xchange for iPad offline MAM tool.

Xchange Shot List Editor gives editors a fast and nimble way to edit proxy content that lives inside the FORK environment using Xchange for Web or iOS. An intuitive visual interface allows any user to start editing clips, subclips, voiceovers and content with various frame rates within minutes. Users can alos create subclips and markers, add metadata, and work with multitrack audio and frame-accurate video.

The Xchange for iPad application allows producers and editors to browse, edit metadata and create annotations on content while disconnected from their production environments. When connectivity is restored, modifications are instantly synchronized directly to the original assets in the production environment.

For more information, visit Primestream at IBC Stand 7.D21.