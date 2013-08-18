Ensemble Designs to spotlight new BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router

Ensemble Designs will spotlight its new BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router at IBC2013. The new router has built-in clean switches that provide seamless video and audio switching of all sources, including those that are synchronous.

It provides a clean way to integrate a mix of SDI and HDMI cameras and other sources in a live event. Switches are instantaneous, even when using HDMI sources. Pops, glitches and flashes are eliminated with the router's built-in frame syncs. The router's outputs can be fed to projectors, flat screens and production equipment.

The BrightEye Router accepts 3G, HD and SD signals. A signal can come in as HDMI and be output as SDI, and vice versa. The output format follows the inputs. The flexible I/O configuration allows changes to the number of router inputs and outputs, providing flexibility that saves time for engineers when setting up a job.

The BrightEye 410 has four HDMI inputs; one HDMI output; two dedicated SDI inputs; two dedicated SDI outputs; one flexible SDI port that can be either an input or output; and an SFP port that can be fiber or mini BNC, and either inputs or outputs.

For more information, visit Ensemble Designs at IBC Stand 8.B91.