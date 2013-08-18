Ensemble Designs to spotlight new BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router
Ensemble Designs will spotlight its new BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router at IBC2013. The new router has built-in clean switches that provide seamless video and audio switching of all sources, including those that are synchronous.
It provides a clean way to integrate a mix of SDI and HDMI cameras and other sources in a live event. Switches are instantaneous, even when using HDMI sources. Pops, glitches and flashes are eliminated with the router's built-in frame syncs. The router's outputs can be fed to projectors, flat screens and production equipment.
The BrightEye Router accepts 3G, HD and SD signals. A signal can come in as HDMI and be output as SDI, and vice versa. The output format follows the inputs. The flexible I/O configuration allows changes to the number of router inputs and outputs, providing flexibility that saves time for engineers when setting up a job.
The BrightEye 410 has four HDMI inputs; one HDMI output; two dedicated SDI inputs; two dedicated SDI outputs; one flexible SDI port that can be either an input or output; and an SFP port that can be fiber or mini BNC, and either inputs or outputs.
For more information, visit Ensemble Designs at IBC Stand 8.B91.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox