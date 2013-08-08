ChyronHego to demonstrate BlueNet graphics creation and playout
ChryonHego will feature BlueNet at IBC2013. BlueNet is a comprehensive solution designed to fully address broadcasters' requirements for streamlined end-to-end graphcs workflows.
BlueNet leverages ChryonHego's suite of graphics tools for ordering and graphics asset management, collaborative graphics creation, and real-time playout. Integration with Axis World Graphics, ChyronHego's cloud-based services offering, extends the power of BlueNet workflows to speed even the most advanced graphics to air.
Additional products that ChyronHego will showcase include:
• LyricPRO 8.6 software, which enables the easy creation of sophisticated graphics;
• TRACAB Image Tracking System, which uses image processing technology to identify the position of all moving objects in a sports arena in real time;
• AKI Paint, an advanced telestration tool that produces analysis graphics with easy of use and rapid turnaround times;
• Virtual Placement, a tool for adding virtual graphics to video in real-time without the need for camera sensors;
• ChannelBox2, a channel branding and promo system that features 2D/3D design with a complete data acquisition toolset for al branding applications; and
• GS2 Multi-Touch, a studio touchscreen platform that is a combined product and service offering that puts state-of-the-art touchscreen technology in the hands of the presenter.
For more information, visit ChyronHego at IBC Stand 7.D11.
