AmberFin to spotlight new iCR Transcode Farm Controller

At IBC2013, AmberFin will introduce a strategic extension to its iCR (intelligent content repurposing) family of modular software products.

The new iCR Transcode Farm Controller functionality builds on the company's multiformat transcode capabilities. It significantly increases the flexibility and versatility of a multi-node transcode environment, bringing improved resilience and robustness while simultaneously generating cost savings through more versatile network licensing capabilities.

In addition, AmberFin will highlight an enhanced version of its Unified Quality Control (UQC) platform. The new release extends the UQC ecosystem to support best-of-breed third-party tools and fixes in areas such as loudness control and multiple language support for media files.

AmberFin will also demonstrate iCR platform's support for IMF (Interoperable Master Format). IMF is a new SMPTE files format designed to create a single standardized master bundle for distribution of versioned content between businesses into multiple territories.

For more information, visit AmberFin at IBC stand 7.H39.