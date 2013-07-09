New CEO to lead Harris Broadcast into IP distribution future

As sales of traditional OTA distribution and networking technology continue to lag and less costly I-infrastructure installations proliferate, several equipment companies have embarked on finding new ways to attract customers that deliver audio and video to a multitude of distribution platforms. With this in mind, venture capital firms such as Gores Group and Francisco Partners (owners of Grass Valley) who have ownership in vendors that have traditionally supplied OTA broadcasters in the U.S. have been looking outside the industry for new business. Tapping leaders from outside the broadcast business is a natural progression of that hopeful strategy.

In anticipation of new branding and strategic marketing activities, and perhaps signaling a strong move toward next-generation IP distribution technology, Harris Broadcast, now owned by The Gores Group, has appointed Charlie Vogt as the division’s new CEO, replacing Harris Morris who held the position since 2010.

A long-time veteran in leading IP technology vendors, Vogt joins Harris Broadcast after nine years as president and CEO of GENBAND — a Frisco, Texas-based provider of “smart” networking solutions — where he oversaw six acquisitions, including Tekelec SSG, NextPoint Networks and Nortel’s VoIP Business.

“The radio and TV broadcasting industry is embarking on a significant transformation from digital to IP,” Carl Vogel, Harris Broadcast Chairman and Gores Group Board member, said, in a statement. “[Vogt] was a natural choice as his IP domain knowledge and experience gained while assisting global service providers and cable operators transition to IP has uniquely prepared him to lead the company as this industry undergoes a similar trajectory.”

Under Vogt’s watch, GENBAND ‘s operations expanded to more than 50 countries and secured 80 of the top 100 communications service provider and cable operators as customers. While leading an industry-wide transition to IP, he also advised the FCC Chairman on matters of technology and spectrum serving on the FCC advisory council.

Prior to his time as President and CEO of GENBAND, Vogt served as President and CEO of Taqua, an IP switching company, which was acquired by Tekelec in 2004. Before Taqua, Vogt spearheaded the operational and financial growth of ADTRAN, Ascend Communications, Accelerated Networks and Santera Systems.

Vogt has served as chairman of two companies and as a board member of five companies, in addition to serving on the board of Telecommunications Industry Association, the FCC Advisory Council and the Dallas Metroplex Technology Business Council.