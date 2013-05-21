Seagate releases 4TB video hard drive

Seagate just announced the new SeagateVideo 3.5 HDD— the industry’s first 4TB, 3.5-inch hard disk drive engineered specifically for use in video applications such as digital video recorders (DVRs), set-top boxes (STBs), and surveillance systems. Purpose-built for video solutions, the Video 3.5 HDD can store up to 480 hours of high-definition (HD) content making it the industry’s highest-capacity drive designed specifically for video.

Engineered to deliver superior performance and operation in three key areas of importance to manufacturers– high capacity and streaming capability, reliability and acoustics— the Video 3.5 HDD is ideal for satellite and cable providers and surveillance system builders. Featuring capacities up to 4TB, the drive supports up to 16 simultaneous HD streams or 20 standard-definition streams as well as 24x7 operation capabilities making it ideal for video content applications.

The Video 3.5 has a 0.55 percent annual failure rate enabling product to be kept in the field longer while reducing the cost of field deployment and maintaining customer retention. The drive is it ideal for manufacturers who need a reliable product with long lifespans. The drive is engineered for low power consumption and heat emissions allowing solution providers greater design flexibility.

Initial applications will be in DVRs and STBs where a long-lived and quiet drive is required. Boasting near silent acoustics, the drive operates below the range of audible sound for the human ear at just 2.3dB, providing optimized acoustics for home entertainment components.

While posting this article, I discovered an interesting Seagate video on hard drive manufacture and shipping. See it here.

More information on the Seagate Video 3.5 HDD is available at www.seagate.com/www/video3.5hdd.