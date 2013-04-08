Harmony Elementary School installs FSR media control technology

FSR recently announced that Harmony Elementary School has installed 60 FSR Flex-LT200 control systems and 60 IT-AS411-S8 audio switchers/amplifiers in its classrooms, media center, conference room and cafeteria. The Flex-LT200 enables teachers and administrative staff at the school to control each room’s DVD player, projector, laptop integration, audio sources and other devices from a simple, easy-to-use touch screen. The amplifiers deliver audio from these sources to each classroom’s speaker system.

Harmony Elementary employs DVD players, projection screens, computers and other electronic devices for traditional classroom instruction. Prior to implementing the FSR Flex-LT200s, teachers and administrative staff operated each device with several handheld remote controls, often forcing them to spend valuable classroom time hunting for the correct remote, finding the correct audio source for a device, or managing the operation of multiple devices at the same time.

The Flex-LT200, which can sit on a desk or be mounted into a wall, allows them to control all these devices from its touch screen. This way, they can spend less time navigating multiple control systems or looking for misplaced remote controls and more time teaching. For added convenience, users can control the Flex-LT200 from a wireless tablet.