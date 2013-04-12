EVS debuts Nano Air

At the 2013 NAB Show, EVS debuted its Nano Air, a playout software controller for TV studios and on-stage entertainment. Combined with the company's XSnano servers, it integrates smoothly with any file-based workflow and is designed to offer reliable, cost-effective multichannel playout capabilities.

Designed for simple studio playout and studio branding workflows, Nano Air enables simultaneous playback of up to four HD or SD channels from the XSnano server to several destinations, including background studios and stage screens. It can also play out the program's elements to switchers for on-air playout.

With its flexible channel configuration, Nano Air is ideal for multiple applications, including instant playout of imported audio/visual files, clipping and playlist playout control. Comprehensive support for complete file-based workflows and all input formats enables easy import of audio/visual files to be playout out. It also offers transcoding capabilities at import.