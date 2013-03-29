Blackmagic Design to showcase UltraStudio 4K at NAB 2013

Blackmagic Design recently announced that it will showcase its UltraStudio 4K video playback system at this year’s NAB. The system includes 4:4:4 video technology and full-resolution 4K monitoring, and can also handle dual-channel 3-D stereoscopic capture and playback. It can be used on the desktop, as well as easily installing into equipment racks.

The UltraStudio 4K comes equipped with the latest SDI, HDMI and analog video, and timecode connections, as well as AES/EBU balanced and unbalanced analog audio. The system is also compatible with Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro or Premiere Pro, and the DaVinci Resolve 9.0 color grading system.

For more information, see Blackmagic Design at NAB booth SL218.