AmberFin unveils enterprise-class features for iCR at NAB

At NAB 2013, on booth SU8505, AmberFin, a developer of file-based media ingest, transcoding and quality control systems for content owners, broadcasters, sports organizations and post-production houses will unveil new enterprise-class features for iCR, the company's file-based content ingest and transcoding system.

Visitors to the AmberFin booth will see how iCR's enterprise-class features can increase efficiency and profitability throughout a media facility's operation. iCR makes intelligent use of the system's resources, while making complicated workflows simple to operate for the user.

With AmberFin iCR's new Network License Server (NLS), facilities can now use the same technology in their single stand-alone PC used in the proof of concept as in a network of 100 workstations. Furthermore, each iCR workstation operates all the software required to implement the four main functions of media ingest, file transcode, playback and quality control.

Another key feature of NLS is its ability to ensure that a user’s full capacity is always online. For example, if one transcoder node encounters problems, the server will seamlessly swap the required iCR operations to a back-up workstation. It is easy to tie together job queues and the NLS so that the network administrator is able to gauge how many jobs were delayed based on the licensing options available within the group. This feedback gives key capacity information to administrators to allow them to manage both costs and capacity.

AmberFin iCR introduces new and sophisticated tools for adding, checking and inserting metadata through configuration. The iCR metadata plug-in wizard allows users to configure the metadata they need for their organization in such a way that ingest and QC operators can automatically update and validate this information as part of a QC workflow. This metadata can then be used in simple wizards to perform the right process with the right media and right metadata at the right time.