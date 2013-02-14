Padcaster unveils Padcaster production accessory at NAB 2013

At this year’s show, Padcaster will display a way for users to create professional videos — from storyboarding and shooting to editing and sharing — on their iPad. The device on display consists of an aluminum frame with a urethane insert that snugly holds the user’s iPad; threaded holes at the edges of the frame allow filmmakers to attach external mics, lights and other accessories.

A standard 1/4-20 screw thread and locking-pin design is centered on the bottom of the device — allowing users to connect it to a professional tripod, monopod or shoulder mount. The unit’s aluminum frame can also be used as a stand-alone DSLR cage.

For more information, see Padcaster at NAB booth C-ST16.