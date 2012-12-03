Put a Bexel under your tree

Looking for that perfect stocking stuffer? How about pieces of the gear that helped capture the athletes, teams and moments of the Summer Olympic Games in London this summer? Bexel is selling its entire post-Olympics and demo equipment inventory, in two separate events: on the east and west coast.

The East Coast sale will be held on December 11 and 12 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 625 West 55th Street, New York, NY. The West Coast sale will happen on December 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2701 N. Ontario Street in Burbank, CA.

Among the equipment for sale will be Panasonic AJ-HPX3100 HD P2 camcorders, Panasonic AK-HC1500G 720p/1080i "Box" cameras, Canon XJ86X9.3BIE HD TelephotoLens, Fujinon ZA22x and ZA12x wide-angle lenses and RTW 31960S Surround Sound Analyzers. In addition, there will be a wide variety of Sachtler and Vinten tripods and pan heads, as well as Petrol camera bags. A large amount of Evertz and other terminal equipment is also being sold.

There’s a complete list to help you find the perfect gift for the engineer who has everything. Hey, it’s a chance to own some of the latest broadcast technologies at reduced prices. You can schedule a private showing by calling (818) 565-4339 or e-mail prosales@bexel.com.

I’m told all gear caries manufacturer warranties and that prices listed online are good through December 31.