Jampro meets tight deadline, delivers antenna to Jamaica’s CVM TV

Jamaica’s CVM TV awarded Jampro Antennas a contract for a television antenna system for its Marley Hill site, which the antenna manufacturer fulfilled with a short turnaround time, Jampro announced Aug. 28.

On-air since early 1993, CVM TV enjoys a 49 percent market share and broadcasts a full 24 hours per day of news, sports and entertainment programming.

Jampro met a tight schedule to supply a model JHD LV2 Band I panel antenna. The horizontally polarized half-wave antenna, available in spaced dual or single dipole configuration, offers excellent bandwidth and VSWR performance via its pressurized feed system and stainless steel dipoles.

"The contract award came with a very short delivery deadline," said Alex Perchevich, president of Jampro. "Our manufacturing team was able to construct and test the system in record time so it could arrive on-site well within the station's timeframe.”