Harris unveils Versio channel-in-a-box solution

At IBC2012, Harris highlighted its new Versio channel-in-a-box solution, which helps users rapidly launch, expand and sustain their on-air channels and services.

The Harris Versio solution combines baseband video, channel branding and automated workflow capabilities in an easy-to-deploy, software-based, single-rack-unit (RU) solution. Versio reduces the cost and time to launch broadcast, cable and other TV channels and services while offering simple integration with production, traffic and billing, scheduling, asset management, content playout and master control functions — taking full advantage of existing facility workflows for maximum return on investment.

The initial release compresses multiple single-channel workflows into the 1RU platform, incorporating Harris video server, channel branding and graphics, and optional on-board automation components.

Flexible software-based configurations range from single-channel launches —independently or within an existing system — to multichannel distribution, expansion and disaster recovery systems.