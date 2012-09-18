Aspera rolls out fasp 3 transport platform

Aspera introduced fasp 3, the next generation of its core transport platform, at IBC2012.

The company’s fasp 3 extends the performance and flexibility of the Aspera software environment to support all high-speed data transfer and automation scenarios in media and entertainment and all industries that rely on the exchange, processing, storage and distribution of large data.

Aspera also showcased its new solutions for digital media, including Aspera On Demand for Microsoft Windows Azure; the latest version of the Aspera Orchestrator workflow orchestration solution with file format validation for standards, such as DPP; a new Aspera plug-in enabling high-speed content transfer over wide area networks for Avid Interplay users; and the next generation of its Aspera Sync high-performance, multidirectional synchronization software.

Infrastructure-agnostic (on-premise, cloud or hybrid), fasp 3 products are all intrinsically enabled for cloud object storage, such as Amazon Web Services S3 and now Microsoft Windows Azure. The new fasp 3 enables line speed and secure ingest of and access to large volumes of file-based content regardless of storage type or location and independent of network type or conditions.