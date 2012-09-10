NewTek launches TriCaster 40 live production system

NewTek made the public debut of the newly shipping TriCaster 40 live production system at IBC2012.

TriCaster 40 creates a new entry point for broadcasters and producers who need full-resolution, HD, multi-camera live production and streaming capabilities. Priced at less than $5000, TriCaster 40 is a turnkey, desktop video production studio that makes it possible to create live television for delivery to broadcast, Web and projectors.

The new production solution simplifies live multi-camera video production and streaming by eliminating complicated setup and cabling between production components, while integrating video switching, graphics, titles, effects, media playback, virtual sets, keying, recording and streaming in one compact, professional solution.

TriCaster 40 makes possible real-time multiple camera HD and SD video production with support for stored clips, graphics, laptops and iOS devices.