CogniK to unveil ConiLive personalization solution

At IBC2012, CogniK will launch an Application Programming Interface (API) targeted at TV operators and consumer electronics manufacturers.

CogniK will introduce CogniLive, a personalization solution dedicated to live television programming that can mix multiple type of recommendations, including live, catch-up and Video On-Demand (VOD). CogniLive will permit the user experience to become more personalized by presenting all relevant content first and creating up-sell opportunities.

The company also will unveil CogniKuest, a standalone personalization solution dedicated to television platforms with no or low-bandwidth return path.

