PlayBox Technology to unveil Multi Playout Manager

PlayBox Technology is launching its new Multi Playout Manager (MPM), a fully assignable monitoring and control system with rights management for multiple AirBox playout channels from one or more Internet-connected PCs.

Running in a Web browser, MPM is a networked workflow solution that enables multichannel playout centers to monitor and control all channels’ schedules, programs and media files, as well as make live changes to the output if required. It can assign full or partial rights for any of the TV channels to one or more people to remotely monitor and control the channels from any PC, tablet or smartphone.

MPM is the first of a new series of planned browser-based products. These will extend to ingest control, quality control management, advanced program scheduling and advanced content management. These solutions offer ways to build new low-cost geographically independent workflows for playout to anywhere, from anywhere.

See Playbox Technology at IBC2012 Stand 8.C30.