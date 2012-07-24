Digigram to feature IQOYA *CALL/LE audio-over-IP codec

Digigram will showcase its IQOYA *CALL/LE audio-over-IP (AoIP) codec for use over standard Internet connections such as DSL lines, Wi-Fi and 3G.

Designed for any real-time AoIP contribution application requiring superior end-to-end, 24-bit full-duplex audio quality, *CALL/LE offers a symmetric RTP mode that allows for quick and easy setup of full-duplex connections over the Internet, without any challenging NAT issues or the need for SIP infrastructure.

IQOYA *CALL/LE provides seamless interoperability with Digigram IQOYA V*MOTE, V*CALL, IQOYA *MOBILE, or any third-party IP codec supporting symmetric RTP- and N/ACIP-compliant streaming formats.

The company also will highlight CANCUN, a range of mobile USB sound cards for on-the-go audio professionals and reporters. CANCUN is initially available in two models: the CANCUN 442-Mic with four inputs and outputs, and the CANCUN 222-Mic with dual input/output. Both offer simultaneous analog and AES I/O with 2x500 MIPS dual-core processing power.

See Digigram at IBC2012 Stand 8.C51a.