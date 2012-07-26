Aveco to feature new ASTRA Studio 2 news, studio production automation system

Aveco will show its new ASTRA STUDIO 2, an automation system for news and studio productions at IBC2012.

The company also will display its new standalone media asset management tools that can run in any environment, disaster recovery systems to keep broadcasters on-air during emergencies and its regional ad insertion system that enables higher revenue generation in local regions.



Aveco's second generation of studio automation, ASTRA STUDIO 2, is in use at German broadcaster SWR. The system enables a single operator to produce complex live newscasts and news programs. STUDIO 2 is hardware-independent, working with various vendors' studio equipment, allowing users to pick the switcher, graphics and other equipment. New journalist tools and MOS integration with most NRCS systems enable journalists to take advantage of these new capabilities without needing to understand the underlying technology.



See Aveco at IBC2012 Stands 3.B67 and 2.A21.