SSL Appoints Stage Craft International as Distributor of Large Format Consoles in the Philippines

New Agreement Increases SSL’s Presence in the Region

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Solid State Logic, the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stage Craft International as its large format console distributor for the Philippines. Founded in 1987, Stage Craft International has evolved into the largest source for professional sound, lighting, video reinforcements and special effects products and services in the region. The agreement, covering SSL’s entire line of large format consoles that include C10 HD, C100 HDS, Duality SE and AWS Consoles, will enhance both companies’ ability to develop strong customer relationships and deliver excellent customer service.

“Stage Craft International has a long and successful track record, a fine portfolio of products and a great deal of respect from their customers,” says Anthony Gofton, regional sales manager for SSL. “They will be at the centre of developing the broadcast and music markets for Solid State Logic in the Philippines. They recently held demonstrations and seminars for the C10HD Compact Broadcast Console in Manila as one of their first initiatives.”

“Stage Craft International is delighted to have the opportunity to market Solid State Logic's products,” states Antonio Garalde, sales and marketing director of Stage Craft International. “SSL is a prestigious and forward-thinking company and we hope very much to be able to introduce our many broadcast and music customers to them, while establishing a strong sales and support base for SSL in the Philippines.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.