Singapore-based The Media Village registers a string of new sales in the region for EditShare’s collaborative, tapeless workflow solutions

Singapore – June 20, 2012 – The Media Village, the region’s Singapore-based reseller for EditShare®, has had a surge in sales leading up to Broadcast Asia 2012 currently underway at the Suntec Center in Singapore. EditShare, the technology leader in tapeless solutions and shared media storage, works closely with The Media Village in the sales, integration, and support for its solutions. Some of the recent Media Village sales include EditShare’s fully integrated, end-to-end solutions for file-based workflows, which include components for acquisition ( EditShare Geevs), storage ( EditShare Energy and XStream Storage Servers), playout ( EditShare Geevs), asset management ( EditShare Flow), and backup and archiving ( Ark Disk and Ark Tape).

“EditShare solutions are very flexible and can be configured to meet any type of requirements. Increasingly, we are being asked to provide value-added solutions for tapeless workflows, and we are very pleased to be able to offer the EditShare system,” says Patrick de Silva, Director of The Media Village. “These proven products are ideal for our market as they are highly scalable in terms of adding storage capacity and adding more functional components to cover the entire workflow.”

EditShare’s product offerings revolve around its unique storage solutions, which provide media sharing as well as true project sharing for Avid and Final Cut Pro, outstanding performance and stream counts, standard gigabit and 10-gigabit connectivity, rock-solid Linux-based reliability, and RAID-5 and RAID-6 redundancy. EditShare components for ingest and media asset management, editing, back-up and archives, and playout integrate seamlessly to deliver a complete workflow solution.

“The Media Village has done an excellent job demonstrating to customers the value that EditShare can bring to their operations,” says Paul Hayes, VP of Sales and Marketing, EditShare Asia Pacific Region. “File-based workflows have brought tremendous change to the industry, but there are also real challenges in terms of effective media management and shared workflows. EditShare offers some of the most advanced technology solutions to these challenges. We’re very pleased to have The Media Village representing us so successfully in the region.”

Some of the recent EditShare sales by The Media Village include the following:

• New Creation Church, a large religious organization, has purchased an EditShare end-to-end solution for its new facility. The new system will handle simultaneous recordings of church services on multiple channels for near real-time playout to other venues. The system includes EditShare Flow for MAM with browsing and low-res editing, Geevs and Geevs MC (for multichannel ingest and ganged playout), and EditShare Ark Disk for backup.

• Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, IPTV Business Operations has purchased multiple EditShare storage servers totaling 208TB, a 32TB Flow Database Server for asset management, and Ark software for managing its LTO tape library.

• The Singapore Civil Defense Force’s Public Affairs Department has purchased a 24TB EditShare Energy Series Storage Server, a 16TB Flow Database Server for MAM, and Ark software for controlling its LTO tape library.

• The Singapore Ministry of Education’s Educational Technology Division has installed a 24TB EditShare Energy Series Storage Server, Flow Database Servers, and Ark software for managing its LTO tape library.

• Xtron Productions has purchased a 16TB EditShare Energy Storage System for collaborative editing.

• Moving Bits Online has installed a 5 RU EditShare Storage System for collaborative editing.

About The Media Village

The Media Village was founded in 2000 and is a leading integrator of data-centric, digital post-production solutions for film and video professionals throughout Southeast Asia. At The Media Village, we focus on customer workflows, up-to-date technology developments, and outstanding pre-sales and after-sales support.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows, OS X, and Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2012 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email: janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6595

####