PACIFIC TELEVISION CENTER LONDON GEARS UP FOR MAJOR SPORTING EVENT COVERAGE

Company to Offer Live Shot Locations, Studio Use for Non-Rights Holders

LONDON, JULY 9, 2012 - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, will provide several services for non-rights holders seeking broadcast coverage of the major sporting event taking place in London from July 27 - August 12. PacTV also offers year round services at the same affordable pricing, including live-shot locations in East London near the sporting event's primary venue, as well as use of the facility's two studios and 24/7 satellite delivery capabilities.

PacTV London has been distributing sports coverage in HD and SD around the world since it opened in 2004. It has been the go-to company for many international broadcasters seeking a reliable partner for transmitting content back home. Thanks to PacTV's prominent location near all of the action, sports reporters and journalists that do not hold rights to broadcast in and around the area where the main sporting event will take place will be able to send their content back home easily. The facility has planned views of the sporting event's main venue and a classic London city background (including black taxis and double-decker buses) conveniently located in front of PacTV's East London branch.

"All eyes will be on London this summer and we are very happy to offer non-rights holders the means to cover this special event," says Paul Abbott, Branch Manager, PacTV London. "Our customers know they can count on us anytime during the year, whether it is a special event or not, for top-notch service at affordable pricing. That being said, we are eager to work with new customers to help them achieve their broadcasting goals as well."

With 22-circuits to/from BT Tower, PacTV is a major broadcast hub for the United Kingdom, providing a pathway to all of Europe. In addition, all circuits are capable of transmitting or receiving uncompressed 270-Mb SD and 1.5-G HD signals. All remote, uncompressed HD or SD content being delivered to PacTV London is encoded using JPEG 2000, MPEG-2, or MPEG-4, depending on the requested format from the client. From there, the content will be sent out over PacTV's established fiber network.

Further, PacTV London is directly connected to PacTV Los Angeles through a dedicated OC-48 fiber path, as well as to PacTV New York through a dedicated OC-12 fiber path. Truly a triple-threat, PacTV is capable of transmitting content around the world in seconds.