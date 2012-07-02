Oxygen DCT Introduces A New 3G Test Signal Generator To the Broadcast Market

Oxygen DCT has launched a powerful and feature-rich 3G test signal generator that offers all the analysis tools engineers need in a highly portable, hand-held unit.

The OxTPG 1000 offers the full range of High Definition standards including 3G and HD/SDI up to 1080p resolution. While ideally suited to all film and broadcast applications, its portable nature makes it particularly well suited to those working in an Outside Broadcast environment with DSNG vehicles and fly-away units. By taking advantage of new technology, the unit is also significantly lower in price than many of its competitors.

Steve Hathaway, Managing Director of Oxygen DCT, says: “This ground-breaking unit is capable of generating all the signals broadcast and film engineers need, regardless of the format or standard they are working with. The OxTPG 1000 comes with a selection of moving test patterns to test links and monitor performance, and users can personalise the unit by loading their own test patters.”

The OxTPG 1000 features a variety of output modes including SD/SDI, HD/SDI and 3G/SDI test signals. Audio is incorporated within the test signal output and users can also Genlock the unit to a master reference.

Hathaway adds that optional fibre optic links can be supplied with the OxTPG 1000 should these be required. The unit can also be powered by an on-board battery, making it even more useful and versatile.

For more information about the OxTPG 1000 or any other product in Oxygen DCT’s extensive range of high quality broadcast , film and post production equipment, please visit www.oxygendct.com

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com