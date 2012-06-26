Wohler Names Sonotechnique as First Canadian Dealer for SoundField Product Family

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 26, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies has appointed Sonotechnique, Canada's leading supplier of pro audio and video equipment, as its newest distributor of SoundField products. Based in Montreal with satellite sales offices in Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia, Sonotechnique will offer the full array of SoundField microphone systems and upmix solutions to the film, recording, postproduction, radio, television, and live markets in Canada.

"SoundField enjoys a long and rich history as the ultimate family of microphone and upmix solutions for recording both stereophonic and multichannel surround formats," said Patrice Delhaes, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonotechnique. "Sonotechnique is honored to be chosen as the first distributor to bring the SoundField brand into Canada."

"With more than 30 years in the industry, Sonotechnique possesses the knowledge and experience needed to introduce SoundField successfully into the Canadian broadcast market," said Michael Descoteau, vice president of North American sales at Wohler Technologies. "As Canada's premier audio reseller, Sonotechnique is the ideal partner to help Wohler build awareness in this large and dynamic marketplace."

