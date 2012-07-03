Audio-Technica Offers “Get Your Own Mic” Rebates

— Rebates on select A-T’s professional handheld vocal microphones run from July 1 through December 31, 2012 —

STOW, OH, July 2, 2012 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology currently celebrating “50 Years of Passionate Listening,” is offering rebates on select Artist Elite, Artist Series and 20 Series handheld vocal microphones from July 1 through December 31, 2012. Launched as part of its “Get Your Own Mic” campaign, the rebates will further empower singers to embrace Audio-Technica quality (and hygiene) with new microphones. All customers who purchase any of these handheld vocal microphones from an authorized U.S. A-T dealer during the rebate period will be eligible for either a $10, $20 or $30 rebate.

As A-T points out with their “Get Your Own Mic” videos, grunge is more than just a genre. Any singer knows, grunge (along with dirt, grime and sludge) is what happens to a vocal microphone, especially when it’s shared among different performers. With these new rebates and the clever, humorous “Get Your Own Mic” videos available at A-T’s YouTube channel, the company urges singers to “share music, not microbes.”

The promotions include a $10 rebate on A-T’s ATM510 and ATM410 Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphones and the AT2010 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone; a $20 rebate on AE6100, ATM610 and ATM610a Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphones, the AE4100 Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Microphone and the ATM710 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphone; and a $30 rebate on AE5400 and AE3300 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Microphones.

Visit Audio-Technica.com or “Get Your Own Mic” page for more detailed rebate information.