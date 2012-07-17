Snell to offer enhanced ICE Channel-in-a-Box, new Morpheus interface

At IBC2012, Snell will feature new features for its ICE Channel-in-a-Box solution and a new user interface for its Morpheus automation system.

ICE Channel-in-a-Box v3.0 incorporates more of the channel into the box. It now includes integrated 3-D and 2-D graphics and CG functionality with timeline editing control and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events, as well as external data sources.

Complementing ICE's HD and SD simulcast capabilities, the addition of a delay server provides the ability to record the output of a channel for delayed playout services. ICE also offers variable-speed playout and audio processing.

Snell’s new interface for Morpheus recognizes the need for clear, simple graphical representation of multiple channels of playout. Snell’s new user interface makes Morpheus even easier to use and allows a single operator to monitor the highest number of playout channels. Morpheus v3.0 offers full virtual machine support that facilitates lower space and power requirements while improving system resilience.

