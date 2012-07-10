Myers Installs 50th ProTrack MAM System at KOCE-TV

STATION PROVIDES PBS TO THE GREATER LOS ANGELES MARKET

Northampton, MA – Myers Information Systems – a long-standing developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced the successful commissioning of a milestone 50th Media Asset Management (MAM) module for the Company's flagship ProTrack TV at Southern California's KOCE-TV. The station – branded as "PBS SoCaL" – offers a full schedule of PBS and local interest programming to viewers in the Greater Los Angeles area.

"Myers was an easy choice: it saves us money and maintenance time, plus it integrates well within our highly automated master control infrastructure," said director of engineering & technology Gordon Smith. "ProTrack MAM is easy-to-expand and uses standard, rather than proprietary archive file structures; it's an integral part of Myers' traffic environment and it 'plays well' with our Avid Automation, plus it costs us just a third of the previous system's license and support fees."

"We're extremely pleased at how rapidly our MAM solution's been adopted, as evidenced by this 50th installation," said Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "Adding MAM to their existing ProTrack configuration helped KOCE tackle the challenges of becoming Los Angeles's primary PBS station last year; it lets them repurpose content and automate file-based transfers between archive and playout servers based on the actual ProTrack schedule." The solution provides real-time insight to scheduling, noting whether content is in-house, within rights to be aired, and compliant with predefined business rules; it helps clear the on-air server with purge orders after confirming a copy is securely in archive. "And ProTrack MAM works equally well with existing middleware solutions or as a standalone within a spinning disk environment," added Myers.

Myers' highly regarded flagship suite, ProTrack, is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation.

Founded in 1973, KOCE has been Orange County’s public television station for more than 37 years, delivering the best of PBS programming and providing award-winning coverage of local issues and events. In January 2011, KOCE-TV became the full-service PBS station for greater Los Angeles, operating under the name PBS SoCaL with an expanded schedule, viewing area and services to the entire region. Broadcasting from atop Mt. Wilson, the station's signal is tuned-in by more than five million viewers each month in LA, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties. For further information, please visit: www.PBSSoCaL.org

