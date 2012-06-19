Brainstorm Multimedia Strengthens Asia Pacific Reseller Network

Broadcast Asia 2012, Stand 4M4-03: Industry-leading real-time 3D interactive graphics and virtual set provider Brainstorm Multimedia has appointed new Asia Pacific resellers to service increasing demand for Brainstorm’s range of products in the region.

Whiteways, headed by Managing Director and Founder Aale Raza, has been appointed to represent Brainstorm in Singapore. Raza is an experienced professional in the APAC market where for more than 20 years he has worked with numerous companies dedicated to system integration for broadcast, film and post-production facilities with an emphasis on broadcast graphics.

Strong Brothers 1961 Company Limited is the new reseller for Thailand and specialises in the design, supply and integration of broadcast, lighting, satellite, and telecommunication equipment for a broad range of customer requirements.

Forevertek, known for quality and creativity in providing professional broadcast solutions, now covers Taiwan from its base in Taipei.

According to David Alexander, sales director of Brainstorm Multimedia, “Each of these organisations represent key components in the expansion of our global reseller network and provide the highest level of technical understanding and knowledge of local requirements in order to deliver comprehensive sales and support for our proven product portfolio.”

About Brainstorm Multimedia:

Established in 1993, Brainstorm Multimedia provides industry-leading real-time 3D interactive graphics solutions for all broadcast graphics types and workflows as well as for feature film production and 3D real-time presentations. Brainstorm customers include: the BBC, NBC Universal, CNBC, Reuters, TVE Spain, Al Jazeera, TSR Switzerland, NHK, NTV and Asahi TV Japan, Nasdaq, ESPN, the PGA Tour, AccuWeather, The Pentagon Channel, ERTU Egypt, KBS and MBC Korea. For more information visit www.brainstorm.es

