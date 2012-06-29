Renowned Psy-Trance Group Infected Mushroom Takes Music to the Next Level with SmithsonMartin Emulator

HOLLYWOOD, June 28, 2012— Multi-touch software developer SmithsonMartin Inc., announced that renowned Israeli trance band Infected Mushroom is using Emulator DVS to enhance the stage performance of the band’s current world tour.

Infected Mushroom has been pushing the edge of electronic psychedelic trance music since the duo emerged on the electronic music scene with its ground-breaking 1999 album, The Gathering. Known for its combination of analogue and digital instruments and vocals in the evolving psy-trance sub-genre, the group recently turned to SmithsonMartin’s Emulator DVS to makes its live show more technically and visually stunning.

The Emulator DVS, which was introduced in November 2011 as the next generation of DJ systems, provides a multi-touch MIDI control interface on a huge transparent screen to artists. For electronic artists, the software and technology offers the ability to customize the multi-touch layout of the screen so it fits to the artist, rather than forcing the artist to conform to it.

“In the beginning, we thought it might just look cool, but it's actually useful,” said Erez Eisen, one-half of Infected Mushroom. “This is obviously the only product that does and looks something like that.”

With a futuristic stage design by Vita Motus supported by 3D visuals by another company using Emulator, V-Squared Labs, Infected Mushroom found Emulator DVS fit right into the atmosphere they were trying to create while also offering a unique control experience provided by no other system. Reliable and flexible in its design and application delivery, Emulator Modular has transformed electronic music and provided Infected Mushroom with a system that has prompted spectacular reviews from audience members and critics alike.

“It’s open. You can do whatever you need. If you need the basic stuff for DJ-ing, it has presets ready, which is great. If you want to go beyond that and do crazy controlling, you design your own interface. It’s simple with drag-and-drop,” said Eisen, who is planning on adding two more Emulator DVS units to his repertoire for studio recording purposes.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:http://youtu.be/jvgGPfXeLGA

In the future, Infected Mushroom plans to expand on its use of the Emulator DVS platform for modular synths and to continue using it to enhance the futuristic multimedia atmosphere of its live shows.

“It’s not just beauty. It’s a really, really powerful tool,” Eisen said. “I learned the tool in two days while I was doing other things. I don’t know how I didn’t have it before.”