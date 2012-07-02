Bexel Continues Equipment Upgrade and Expansion of HD Zoom Lens Inventory with Major Purchase from Canon

New Gear Addresses Customer Need for Long HD Image Stabilization

BURBANK, CA, JULY 2, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has added an array of Canon HD zoom lenses to its rental equipment inventory. The purchase comes as part of Bexel's continuing upgrade and expansion of its long lens inventory in advance of major broadcast events up ahead this year. Included in the purchase were Canon's DIGISUPER 86II xs, DIGISUPER 22 and XJ60 lenses.

The DIGISUPER 86II xs is a field lens that utilizes Canon's POWER OPTICAL SYSTEM and X-Element technology and optical design concept. By adopting these, the DIGISUPER 86 xs realizes the necessary optical performance for HDTV, with a zoom ratio of 86x and improved wide angle of 9.3mm, while still maintaining a size equivalent to that of previous SDTV lenses. The Power Optical System achieves higher specifications and quality using the optical X-Element, which virtually eliminates aberrations.

"Canon has long been recognized as a leader in optical image stabilization technologies and the DIGISUPER 86II xs is a welcome addition to Bexel's inventory," says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. "The DIGISUPER 86's built-in optical image stabilizer eliminates even the slightest amount of wind or operator movement, providing incredible HD zoom pictures in the field. It will be used for many of our clients’ sports productions."

As part of the Canon purchase, Bexel also added the DIGI SUPER 22 lens to its inventory. The DIGI SUPER 22 is a new innovation in HDTV studio lens design—one that introduces an important new choice in studio system configuration. It is intended for broadcasters and producers whose foremost priority is a high-performance but cost-effective and compact HDTV studio lens and camera package that can be supported on a modest-sized pedestal or sturdy tripod system. This low-weight combination is also ideal for robotic system applications.

Bexel has also added Canon's XJ60x9BIE-D lens to its inventory as part of the purchase. It is intended to offer the industry a cost-effective lens that can optimally service many long focal length applications in the field, large studios and special venues. This lens embodies the pinnacle in dynamic image creation for live television production for both HDTV and SDTV. It is intended for mobile truck operators and broadcasters seeking good telephoto flexibility for high-definition sports and entertainment event coverage while operating within constricted production budgets.

“We have had a great working relationship with Bexel for many years,” says Thomas Bender, director, national sales accounts, Canon. “Our lenses have become the industry standard for production trucks and various other applications, with many broadcasters coming to rely on them for critical operations. Bexel is very responsive to this need, always ensuring its customers have access to the gear they require.”

Bexel has also purchased peripheral equipment from Canon, including servo modules and lens supporters.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.