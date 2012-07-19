IBC2IBC cycling marathon to raise funds for vision-related charities

Broadcasters, media professionals, technology vendors and others who are cycling enthusiasts will once again have the opportunity to raise money for the Vision Charity by participating in the IBC2IBC 2012 cycling marathon.

The two-day event begins Sept. 3 at the IBC headquarters in London and concludes Sept. 4 in Amsterdam following an overnight stop. Each day, cyclists will cover 150mi. Last year, the inaugural cycling marathon raised about $55,000 for the charity.

Proceeds from this year’s ride will go to VICTA and The Vision Charity, which are dedicated to changing the lives of blind and partially sighted people.

“We’re really looking to expand on the numbers of riders taking part, to get a good group of people working together in aid of these charities,” said Bill Vestey of the Vision Charity.

Those interested in more information about participating in the fundraiser should send an email to info@ibc2ibc.com