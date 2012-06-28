LECTROSONICS WIRELESS GOES ALONG FOR THE RIDE ON “SHOP ANGELS”

Nashville, TN – June 2012… Take four beautiful women and combine them with their love of the outdoors and travel and you get Shop Angels. This outdoor adventure travel show slated to begin airing in the first quarter of 2013 is currently in production. From their hands-on approach to prepping their ATV’s (all-terrain vehicles) to exploring the great outdoors, the cameras follow the action—and to ensure broadcast quality audio through it all, Digital Hybrid Wireless® microphone technology from Rio Rancho, NM-based Lectrosonics is on the scene.

Jimmy Corn, owner of Big Oak Productions, a full service television production company based in Nashville, serves in a variety of capacities with the show, including overseeing photography and location sound. A veteran audio professional who started as a live sound engineer mixing concerts before moving into television production, Corn has handled projects for an impressive client roster, including CMT (Country Music Television), ESPN, NFL Films, GAC (Great American Country), ABC, HGTV, and NBC. He discussed his preference for Lectrosonics wireless microphone technology.

“I’ve been using Lectrosonics gear for a good 15 years or so,” states Corn, “dating all the way back to products like the CR185 and CR187 receivers. In my line of work, the wireless mics have to be bullet proof and this is precisely why I’m so fond of Lectrosonics. For Shop Angels, I’m using the company’s SM Series “Super Miniature” transmitters along with UCR411A and SR dual-channel slot mount ENG receivers.”

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m miking football and hockey players or following the girls on this show,” Corn continued, “I get one take and for this very reason, there is no other wireless system I would even come close to trusting. Lectrosonics equipment sounds great and its reliability can’t be beat. The gear is built really tough and it’s easy to use. I work in crowded RF environments all the time and being able to scan for open frequencies and make adjustments on the fly is critical.”

In addition to their superior audio quality and ease of use, Corn reports that the SM series’ diminutive size and stellar range performance have been equally important attributes. “On Shop Angels,” he says, “it’s been very important to have small transmitters on the talent and our SM’s make a great choice. And for long range shots with audio, the Lectrosonics SMQV can’t be beat. We use smaller hand held cameras and we feed everything wirelessly to the SR receivers on each camera.”

When queried about his experience with Lectrosonics’ customer / technical support services, Corn offered several compliments, “The ability of Lectrosonics equipment to withstand all the bumps, drops, and other unfortunate handling mishaps that regularly occur on location is really quite impressive. On very rare occasions, we need to send gear in for service and it’s always good to have someone on the other end of the phone line who understands that every day my equipment is down, I’m losing money. Lectrosonics has consistently been very helpful and responsive. The company’s turnaround time is always fast.”

As he prepared for another day’s production on Shop Angels, Corn offered these parting thoughts, “In my line of work, you’re only as good as your last shoot; one bad day, and years of building your reputation goes down the drain. Having Lectrosonics in my audio bag and on my productions ensures that, no matter what, I will have no worries from my wireless mics.”

