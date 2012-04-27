Vienna’s Burgtheater Relies on the Audio Quality of DPA Microphones’ d:fine™ for Prominent Events

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, APRIL 27, 2012 – The Burgtheater in Vienna has added five DPA Microphones d:fineTM omnidirectional headsets to its existing armory of more than 70 DPA microphones. The d:fine microphones were purchased from DPA’s Austrian distributor, Studer Austria, for productions such as the prominent discussion televised panel Debating Europe, where top politicians and experts discuss the future of Europe.

The d:fine headsets are being put through the paces at the Burgtheater, which comprises three separate stages: the 1200-capacity Burgtheater itself, the 400-capacity Akademietheater and the 350-capacity Kasino. A smaller, fourth stage, known as the Vestibuel, can seat 65. Performances and presentations are staged almost every day in every theater, with nearly 700 events held per year. Most recently, the DPA d:fine headsets were called upon for political debates – which require a more personal approach to the presentation.

“We achieved excellent results using our new d:fine headsets for the latest political discussion panel and also had very positive feedback from the people wearing them,” says David Muellner, head of the Burgtheater’s sound department. “Our older headsets had elements which were not perfect for our needs. For instance, the size of each actor or politician’s neck varied, so we had to adjust the headband mount, which took time and effort - something you don’t have when the prime minister is standing in front of you!”

For users looking for the perfect headset, the d:fine is available in both directional and omnidirectional options, in single- or dual-ear designs, with long or short microphone booms and in black, brown, beige and the company’s distinctive lime green color. Each solution performs spectacularly in either a cabled or wireless solution.

Ideal for everything from concerts to presentations, the DPA d:fine has set the benchmark for headset microphones, with its no-compromises approach to sound, size and design. The tiny, unobtrusive capsule provides a highly-detailed signal and its comfortable yet snug ear mount features low sensitivity to wind and background noise.

“Often politicians would say, ‘Please, none of these big ugly headsets, I’d prefer to speak with a lapel mic,’” adds Muellner. “Now that we have the DPA d:fine headsets, I have reassured them that it can be mounted to be almost invisible. An added plus for us is that we don’t need to worry about adjusting the headset to people of different sizes, or self-noise such as ladies wearing earrings, which can knock against the head mount. All of these small but incredibly important details are the reason why the new d:fines are a

real breakthrough! The d:fines are so lightweight that even very skeptical actors forget that they are wearing a headset mic.”

The theater also has six DPA 4088 and eight DPA 4066 headsets microphones, which make an appearance in every production that uses wireless mics, especially for speech and singing. Around 50 DPA 4061 miniatures are used extensively with the venue’s wireless systems, while the DPA d:vote™ 4099V for violin and 4099P for piano instrument clip microphones are deployed for musical productions.

