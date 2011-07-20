AUTOSCRIPT TO DEMONSTRATE THE LATEST IN PROMPTING GEAR AT CREATEASPHERE’S INAUGURAL EXECUTIVE MARKETPLACE FOR HOUSES OF WORSHIP

CHICAGO, JULY 20, 2011— Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, will be onsite this week at Createasphere’s Executive Marketplace for Houses of Worship, offering a targeted group of attendees a closer look at the latest in prompting solutions. An invitation-only event, the inaugural Executive Marketplace for Houses of Worship will take place July 20-21 in Chicago at the O’Hare Embassy Suites, providing an exclusive opportunity for leaders in religious media, to participate in personalized solution-focused purchasing meetings with industry leaders such as Autoscript.

“At Autoscript, we believe it is important get out into the marketplace and meet with individuals and organizations who may not typically attend major broadcast industry tradeshows like NAB,” says Greg Prentiss, director of Sales U.S., Autoscript. “The Executive Marketplace for Houses of Worship gives us the opportunity to meet with leading decision makers in the house of worship realm and demonstrate our latest products and solutions that help meet their production needs.”

During the event, Createasphere, a leading company that brings together experts, exhibitors, sponsors and attendees to share a vested interest in understanding and shaping the future of the industry, will allow delegates from more than 50 mega churches to identify their technology needs and then provide consultations with sponsors from the industry to determine the best workflow and technology challenges for their congregation. Onsite, the latest products from Autoscript will be showcased inside fellow Vitec Group brand Bexel’s Mobile Production Facility.

For the purpose of the Executive Marketplace for Houses of Worship, Bexel’s Mobile Production Facility will be divided in half, offering both a live studio and presentation area. Once inside, attendees will be presented with product demonstrations from several Vitec Group brands, including Autoscript. Gary Cooper, key account manager for U.S. Sales at Autoscript will offer insight on Autoscript’s LED15 on-camera prompting system, Motorized Rise & Fall Executive Systems, WinPlus Xbox Ultra for Studio software, WinPlus Xlite entry-level prompting software, Voice Plus voice-activated prompting software, TallyPlus camera number system and ClockPlus timecode display.

“While some houses of worship may be more familiar with our Rise & Fall or on-camera prompting solutions, this is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our diverse options we offer that market to help ensure a smooth production,” says Prentiss. “In attendance will be some of the top mega churches in the country, so we look forward to taking a closer look at their needs and offering the right products and solutions from Autoscript.”

Createasphere was founded in 2001 as HD EXPO, and over the past decade has grown into a global company that develops and presents influential events for the content creation community, online and face to face. Createasphere is a global community builder for the entertainment technology industry, building and connecting communities and advancing technology and careers through expos, conferences, education and online offerings. For more information, visit http://connect.createasphere.com/event/chicago.

For more information and to find an authorized Autoscript dealer, please visit www.Autoscript.tv or contact ussales@autoscript.tv.

