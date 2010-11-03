CANON INTRODUCES NEW REMOTE-CONTROL PTZ CAMERAS

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., November 3, 2010 – Building on the success of its remote-control HD pan-tilt camera systems, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, has introduced two new models with additional features to serve a wide range of broadcast and professional users. Canon’s new BU-46H outdoor and BU-51H indoor remote-control cameras deliver the exceptional HD video imagery, versatile performance, and non-proprietary control protocol of previous models while also adding new features that enhance their performance in locations where remote-control operation is essential.

“Television and video content creation of nearly every kind has transitioned to widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio HD,” observed Larry Thorpe, national marketing executive, Broadcast and Communications division, Canon U.S.A. “Specialized applications requiring versatile and cost-effective remote-controlled HD pan-tilt cameras are no exception. These applications include POV (point-of-view) cameras for traffic and weather monitoring, houses of worship, legislative chambers, and many other uses. Canon U.S.A. responded to these markets recently with its BU-45H and BU-50H outdoor and indoor remote-control HD pan-tilt camera systems. Now Canon is following-up on those very successful products with the new BU-46H and BU-51H, which provide additional features for even greater functionality.”

Canon’s new BU-46H and BU-51H remote-control HD cameras include a new 2X digital extender to double the image size of distant objects captured with the cameras’ 20X Canon HD zoom lens (4.5 - 90mm). Both cameras are equipped with three 1/3-inch (1.67 million-pixel) CCD sensors (1440 H x 1080 V) and also feature an advanced Canon Auto Focus function and Canon’s sophisticated Image Stabilizer technology.

The imaging capabilities of the new BU-46H and BU-51H remote-control cameras are further enhanced with the inclusion of a newly designed Night Mode feature. This new feature works by slowing down the shutter speed to a minimum of 1/4 (60i, 30F) or 1/3 (50i, 25F, 24F) allowing frame accumulation that elevates camera sensitivity.

A new feature of Canon’s new BU-51H indoor remote-control camera is a built-in microphone with adjustable settings. Designed for such environments where quiet operation is essential – including recital halls, lecture rooms, and auditoriums – the BU-51H features a maximum noise level of NC30. The BU-51H is also equipped with pan/tilt/zoom focus position information output for integration with virtual-studio systems and other specialized applications.

The BU-46H outdoor remote-control camera features a weatherproof housing that meets the IP-45 specifications for dust- and waterproof-efficiency. The camera also features a remote-control ND (neutral density) filter; its housing includes a “windshield-wiper” type blade to keep its lens port clear. The BU-46H can pan through ± 340 degrees and tilt + 30 degrees ~ -50 degrees in highly precise and smoothly choreographed movements specifically designed to address multiple applications. The BU-46H is designed for exterior POV applications such as sports stadiums, horse-racing tracks, broadcast television “skycams,” and many others.

Both the BU-46H and BU-51H cameras feature a non-proprietary control protocol that enables users and system integrators to interface the camera with their own control system or that of third-party providers to create a versatile remote-control system. Both cameras can be operated in automatic or manual mode and can pan, tilt, and zoom simultaneously to up to 32 preset coordinates.

Both the BU-46H and BU-51H remote-control cameras provide genlock input for broadcast video-system synchronization. Video outputs include HD-SDI with embedded audio for HD recording and a simultaneous analog composite output (NTSC or PAL*) for monitoring. Short- and long-distance control systems interface via RS-422 connections. An optional third-party E/O (electrical-to-optical) converter is available to enable worldwide connectivity via fiber optics or a connection to the Canon Canobeam DT-150 HD wireless video transceiver for transmission at distances of up to one kilometer.

The total weight of the BU-46H is 17 kg. (approx. 37 lbs.); the total weight of the BU-51H is 11 kg. (approx. 24 lbs.).

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions. Its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), a top patent holder of technology, ranked fourth overall in the U.S. in 2009†, with global revenues of US $35 billion, is listed as number six in the computer industry on Fortune Magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies 2010 list, and is on the 2009 BusinessWeek list of “100 Best Global Brands.” Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. At Canon, we care because caring is essential to living together in harmony. Founded upon a corporate philosophy of Kyosei – “all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future” – Canon U.S.A. supports a number of social, youth, educational and other programs, including environmental and recycling initiatives. Additional information about these programs can be found at www.usa.canon.com/kyosei. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* NTSC or PAL must be specified at time of purchase.

###