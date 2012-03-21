NewTek opens corporate office in UK

NewTek has announced the opening of a corporate office in the United Kingdom.

The NewTek office in Windsor, Berkshire, will serve as the sales and marketing hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). NewTek personnel in the EMEA office will work closely with 3D Storm, the regional distributor, and the reseller channel to provide resources and support to customers throughout the area.

The company’s main product families include the TriCaster, an integrated, portable and live production and streaming system; 3Play, a slow-motion, instant replay production system; and LightWave 3D animation software.

See NewTek at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5111.