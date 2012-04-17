Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm Newscoder 4 Comes in Loud and Clear with Special Discount Pricing at the 2012 NAB Show

Transmitter-Agnostic MPEG-4-Enabled Encoder Allows Broadcasters to Transmit HD Content Efficiently

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 17, 2012 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, is showcasing its Nucomm Newscoder 4 at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C6432 and OE1569). The Newscoder 4 will be specially priced throughout the duration of the show.

The Newscoder 4, designed to work with any transmitter, is a compact, low-power, HD/SD, video/audio encoder with AES encryption. At just 3.7 cubic inches in size, Newscoder 4 delivers superior MPEG-4 H.264 SD and HD encoding, enabling broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently over the same infrastructure used to transmit SD content.

“The Newscoder 4 continues to define the next level of video compression, and we are excited to offer special pricing during the 2012 NAB show,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “What sets the Newscoder 4 apart is that it is designed to work with any transmitter. With an additional 30-percent bit rate reduction, low delays and video quality improvement over a baseline encoder, the MPEG-4-enabled encoder allows broadcasters to transmit HD content efficiently. Users will be especially pleased with the Newscoder 4’s ability to support a full main profile.”

The Newscoder 4 input accepts either composite (NTSC or PAL), SD-SDI or HD-SDI sources. The encoder automatically detects the video input format, digitizes it and passes it to a high-performance H.264/AVC MP@L4 video encoder, where the video is compressed down to an extremely low data rate. The resulting output is an ASI transport stream.

In addition, the encoder has one stereo or two mono audio inputs and supports both line-level inputs and microphone-level inputs. Each mode supports independent gain selection ranging from 12 dB of attenuation to +50 dB and embedded audio.

Featuring two RS232 ports, one for remote control and a second for user data, the Newscoder 4 also employs AES encryption, preventing unauthorized viewing of the signal. A video test pattern generator is designed into the NCTX-4 that can be controlled externally through the preset switch or programmed to be automatically enabled when the video input is lost. The encoder has an ASI input and output, providing the ability to stack or multiplex multiple units.

The Newscoder 4 requires little setup and the local control panel is simple and user friendly. Simply apply video and power, then connect and select a preset. For advanced functions, such as AES encryption keys or unit naming, an easy-to-use administration software package is supplied, allowing the user to configure up to eight custom presets. The administrator can feel confident that with the use of access control, the end user cannot corrupt the preset configurations.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.