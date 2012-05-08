Teranex 2D and 3D Processors Awarded 2012 NAB Digital Video Best of Show Black Diamond Award

Fremont, CA - May 8, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced that the Teranex 2D and 3D Processors received DV Magazine’s Best of Show Black Diamond Awards at the recently held NAB 2012.

NewBay Media's Broadcast & Video Group of products, which also includes DV.com, Digital Video Expo, and the Creative Planet Network of sites, is uniquely poised to recognize the full spectrum video technology on display at NAB. A select panel of engineers, editors, and production and post professionals joined the magazine staff to judge the Best of Show awards for Digital Video.

The Digital Video Black Diamond Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the advancement of video technology.

"Our teams searched the NAB show floor for products that were truly deserving of recognition," says NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher, Eric Trabb. "Recognition with an award at NAB from the Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from this leading industry publication."

About NewBay Media LLC

NewBay Media's market leading brands are centered on five vertical markets -— Pro Audio, Broadcast & Video, Musical Instruments, AV/Consumer Electronics and K-12 Education. NewBay publishes and produces more than 40 publications and show dailies, 50 websites, 30 daily and weekly E-Newsletters, three Expos and more than 50 custom publishing efforts, annually. NewBay reaches more than three million readers in print and one million online and in person — around the world in more than 100 countries. Additional information on NewBay can be found by visiting www.nbmedia.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.