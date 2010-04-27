Omneon Provides China's Guizhou TV With New Platform for Media Storage and Playout

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — April 27, 2010 — Omneon Inc. today announced that Guizhou TV has become the first broadcaster in China to deploy the Omneon MediaGrid™ active storage system. Installed along with Omneon MediaDeck™ media server systems, the Omneon MediaGrid replaces Guizhou TV's existing server systems to enable more flexible and reliable transmission operations.

"By investing in an Omneon platform for our playout operations, we have been able to realize more cost-effective and efficient handling of digital content from editing to transmission," said Mr. Xiangdong, director of the transmission department at Guizhou TV. "The proven reliability of Omneon systems further enriches our operations, providing performance we can rely on as we bring programming to air."

The Omneon MediaGrid provides 24 TB of nearline storage for Guizhou TV's transmission operations. The broadcaster uses four 500-GB MediaDeck systems to ingest content (MPEG-2 Long-GOP 15 Mb/s) and four more 500-GB MediaDeck systems for playout of 12 SD channels. The multiformat support of both the Omneon MediaGrid and MediaDeck systems enables Guizhou TV to import content in various file types from its nonlinear edit systems directly into the MediaDeck playout server for smooth playout under the control of Dayang® automation. While the broad format support offered by Omneon systems enhances the end-to-end efficiency of the broadcaster's workflow, the reliability of the Omneon platform improves the overall stability of Guizhou TV's transmission chain.

"Broadcasters everywhere are facing growing pressures to get better performance out of their tapeless infrastructures, and need more robust platforms for media processing, storage, and playout," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president of marketing and business development, Omneon. "For large media operations, Omneon systems serve as a cost effective platform and provide a powerful and scalable foundation on which broadcasters such as Guizhou TV can build their offerings."

