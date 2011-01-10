Neutrik USA Receives ISO 9001 Certification

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 10, 2011 - Neutrik USA (Winter NAMM 2011, Booth 6320, Hall A), the leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the coveted ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems certification from the International Organization for Standardization. The award certifies all aspects of Neutrik's business, with specific procedures set in place to evaluate and improve the company's key processes, ensuring that customers continue to receive unparalleled customer service and support.

"Neutrik is and has always been a forward-thinking company, dedicated to providing its customers across the globe with the highest quality products and service possible. The ISO certification is an extension of that commitment, as we strive to standardize our global practices across all of our subsidiaries," says Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. "Both Neutrik UK and Neutrik Germany are also certified and now that Neutrik USA is as well, this will help us provide a more consistent experience to our global customer base. The certification signifies that Neutrik has implemented an integrative management system that complies with the ISO standards, and it defines us as a company focused on excellence in management policies, operational processes and continuous quality improvement."

The ISO is the world's largest developer and publisher of International Standards and its stringent criteria are recognized worldwide. Its ISO 9001 requirements are among the strictest of the approximately 13,000 standards established by the organization and serve as a model for quality assurance in all facets of Neutrik's business, including design, development, production, installation and servicing with no exclusions.

"We had to examine, analyze, and document every aspect of our business, making various process improvements and establishing the required controls and metrics that ISO-compliance demanded," continues Milbery. "It was a huge undertaking, but we've already reaped the rewards, as it has altered our approach to the way we do business. Our company is more streamlined, efficient and effective which, in the end, benefits our customers."

This distinction is also a significant step for Neutrik's growth as the ongoing process of maintaining ISO certification will facilitate the company's continued corporate success as it works to adhere to the standards of excellence set by the organization. By continually striving to identify areas for improvement in operational processes, product quality and customer service, Neutrik will offer expanding benefits to its end users and greater value to its corporate brand.

"We're incredibly excited about what it means for our future as a company and are so proud of our entire staff for achieving this tremendous honor," says Milbery. "In addition to this certification, Neutrik USA has experienced several other positive changes so far this year including the move to our new facility as well as our personnel restructuring, all of which, we feel have positioned the company to lead our industry into the future."