Sony introduces PMW-100 XDCAM handheld camcorder

Sony introduced the full-featured, light and compact PMW-100 handheld camcorder, part of the XDCAM HD422 line-up as the smallest and lightest camera in the XDCAM family.

Equipped with a newly developed 1/2.9in Exmor CMOS sensor, the camcorder delivers excellent picture performance and also achieves minimum illumination of 0.08lx. Featuring a 5.4-54mm (40-400mm in 35mm equivalent) zoom lens, the PMW-100 allows users to work in virtually any production environment where mobility and flexibility is critical.

The PMW-100 supports full HD video at 1080i, 1080p and 720p up to 50Mb/s MXF record and playback based on the MPEG HD422 codec using the standard MPEG HD422 Long GOP compression technology. It also is switchable to MPEG HD420 35/25Mb/s or even DVCAM 25Mb/s recording, which similar options in the market do not offer. The PMW-100 also can record high-quality 24-bit four-channel audio at uncompressed 48kHz, which is well suited for pairing with the new optional ECM-MS2 stereo microphone.