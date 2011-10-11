InfoGuys and Point Source Audio Give Lift to Grand Canyon Radio Project

Pilot broadcast system now in third year and moves fully to the Cloud

Novato, CA – Point Source Audio (PSA), a manufacturer of professional audio equipment, and the Distributor for Digigram’s broadcast equipment in the Americas is selected by InfoGuys (IFG) Satellite Radio Network to bring cloud-based management features to Grand Canyon’s Highway Advisory Satellite Radio System. The Grand Canyon’s broadcast system was recently upgraded with Digigram’s PYKO IP Audio codec, and received a friendly custom remote interface—a collaboration between IFG and PSA— to give park officials the freedom to update and change message content on the PYKO any time of day from any internet device.

The Grand Canyon’s Highway Advisory Radio System grew legs in 2008 as part of a program to support the introduction of a pilot shuttle bus route from Grand Canyon's visitor center to the gateway town of Tusayan. The goal was to provide information to visitors approaching the park about parking options, and the free shuttle bus into the park to alleviate traffic congestion. Park patrons are seemingly pleased with the service as ridership continues to rise; so far this year, ridership is estimated at 5 million shuttle rides on 4 separate routes serving roughly 1.25 million park visitors.

Originally a single-use application supporting the shuttle route’s launch, the Radio Advisory System has evolved into a broader messaging system to enhance services to park patrons—from announcing event times to weather conditions to construction delays. Scott Rose, Principal at IFG, emphasizes his objectives in designing the satellite solar powered radio system, “Our goal was to not only build a system to meet the need, but to do it with complete consciousness of its sustainability towards the environment and the technology.” The new cloud-based management feature allows the Grand Canyon officials to fully manage their own content 24x7, ad hoc, and in response to emergency or urgent conditions facing the park and its patrons.

“The PYKO was an exceptional choice for IFG’s objectives. And the friendly user controls of the customized software we collaborated on together is a great value-add to enhance the system’s usability, noted James Lamb, President of Point Source Audio. “IFG has created a broadcast system that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

###

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio manufactures and distributes worldwide a unique line of lightweight bendable boom ear worn microphones—known as the “toughest” ear worn microphones in the industry. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company has also been recently named Digigram’s Master Distributor for the Americas. The world-renowned brand of Digigram sound cards, IP codec products, and Ethersound audio networking technology are now available from Point Source Audio. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com

About IFG Satellite Radio Services

Since 2003, InfoGuys has developed more than 50 projects in 4 states. IFG has pioneered the Satellite Radio Network and is the first and only service provider of this brand of radio broadcasting in the continental United States. IFG is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information call (602) 614-9494 or visit www.goinfoguys.com