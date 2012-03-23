FSR Announces a Winning Trifecta of New Representatives

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, appointed three new representative firms to add expert coverage in the Rocky Mountain Region, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Louisiana. Jan Sandri, president of FSR Inc., made the announcement today from headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.

Jack Aragon Marketing and Sales (J.A.M.S.), specializing in professional and commercial audio, brings new support to the broad Rocky Mountain region. J.A.M.S.’s dedication to detail and extensive market knowledge will help customers work smarter and more efficiently through their equipment purchases.

Tech Solutions + Sales has joined the FSR family to serve customers in Indiana and Kentucky. The organization represents manufacturers of audio, video, and security solutions with an emphasis on providing integrators and the consulting community with reliable service, expert support, and 'best-in-class' products from select manufacturers.

Highway Marketing, an audio and security manufactures' representative company with a broad range of sales and technical skills, will use its extensive experience to counsel FSR’s Texas and Louisiana market-base regarding the most appropriate, eco-friendly, and cost-effective solutions, and deliver the highest degree of service available in the area.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome all three organizations to the FSR family,” stated Sandri. “Each company brings its own brand of dedication and experience to its region and we are confident that our customers will benefit from their expertise.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: http://www.fsrinc.com.

###

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 •sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com