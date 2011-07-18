HARMAN’s Studer Broadcast Academy Rolls On With Dates in New York and Washington D.C.

NORTHRIDGE, California — After a successful first week of educational sessions and product demonstrations, HARMAN’s Studer Broadcast Academy continues with dates this week in the New York and Washington D.C. areas. The SBA truck will be at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, July 18 through Wednesday, July 20, and at Communications Engineering in Washington D.C. on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22.

Last week included SBA dates in Cincinnati, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The Broadcast Academy sessions include hands-on training for Studer’s Vista consoles as part of broadcast certification modules that will provide engineers with proof of efficiency with the Vista line. In addition, the Open House sessions offer product demonstrations, with no requirement to pursue certification.

“Last week’s Studer Broadcast Academy sessions could not have been more successful, as more than 20 engineers received SBA Certification,” says Katy Templeman-Holmes, Studer Broadcast Academy. “We are looking forward to a great week in New York and Washington D.C., and even more SBA dates in the near future!”

This week’s Studer Broadcast Academy schedule is as follows:

• July 18: New York, NY (Open House)

• July 19: New York, NY (Broadcast Academy, Module 1)

• July 20: New York, NY (Broadcast Academy, Module 2)

• July 21: Washington, D.C. (Open House)

• July 22: Washington, D.C. (Broadcast Academy, Module 1)

More information on the Studer Broadcast Academy can be found at usa.studer.ch, with detailed information of what to expect in each module.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 11,800 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.5 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2010. The Company’s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE:HAR.