WAVES AUDIO TO RECEIVE TECHNICAL GRAMMY® AWARD

— Company acknowledged for its contribution of outstanding technical excellence to the recording field —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 23, 2010 — Waves Audio was informed that it will be presented with a prestigious Technical GRAMMY® Award during the GRAMMY Week celebration in February 2011. The news was made public as part of The Recording Academy® announcing its Special Merit Awards recipients, with Waves Audio as a Technical GRAMMY Award® honoree. A special invitation-only ceremony will be held during GRAMMY Week on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2011, and a formal acknowledgment will be made during the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast, which will be held at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011. With this presentation of the Technical GRAMMY®, Waves joins a prestigious list of previous recipients which includes such well-known names as Apple Computer, Inc., Sony/Philips, Shure Incorporated and Yamaha Corporation.

This Special Merit GRAMMY is awarded by vote of the Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Producers & Engineers Wing Chapter Committees and ratification by The Recording Academy’s National Trustees to companies that have made outstanding contributions of technical significance to the recording field.

"This is a tremendous honor," said Gilad Keren, founder and CEO of Waves Audio. "Knowing that we've played a part in the creation of so much great music over the years motivates us to keep making new tools for the audio community, doing our small part to enable their creativity."

